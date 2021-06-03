Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

