Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.35. 35,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

