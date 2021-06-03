Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,237. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

