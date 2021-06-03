Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s previous close.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

