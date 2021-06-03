GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

NYSE:GTT opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.39. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 328.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

