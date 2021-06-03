GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 75,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.37.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.
About GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.
