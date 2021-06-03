GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 75,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 317,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.