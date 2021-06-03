GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJI stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

SJI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

