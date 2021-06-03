GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $285,000 Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

