GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 87,312 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,312 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 287,184 shares of company stock worth $4,087,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

