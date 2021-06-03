GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 9,184 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

