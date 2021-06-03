GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 9,245 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

