GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,846 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

