Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $172.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $180.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

