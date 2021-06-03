Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.