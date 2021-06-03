GravityCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $46,802.01 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,802.01 and $5.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00070012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00213359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.26 or 0.01209169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.03 or 1.00329106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00034013 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,777,214 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.