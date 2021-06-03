Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.14 or 0.00496714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

