Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 27176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.37.
Several research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.05.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
