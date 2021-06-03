Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.00

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$82.00 and last traded at C$82.00, with a volume of 27176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$81.37.

Several research firms recently commented on GRT.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

