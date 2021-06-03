Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 3,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,110. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

