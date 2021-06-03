Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,136,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graham by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 2,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $655.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $635.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $313.10 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

