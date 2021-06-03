Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

