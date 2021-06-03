GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. GoPro posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.