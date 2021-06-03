Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $276,636.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $276,636.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.