Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Down 4.8%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 44,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.