GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $251.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $278.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.51.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.