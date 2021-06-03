GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,783,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of GMS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

