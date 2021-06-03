Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Shares Down 0.5%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Global SPAC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.