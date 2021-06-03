Global Social Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,101.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $107,101.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01015995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.77 or 0.09312130 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.