Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

GNL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after acquiring an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 134,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

