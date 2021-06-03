Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.94. 16,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,008. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

