Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.89

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 15288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Givaudan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

