George Arison Buys 10,008 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

