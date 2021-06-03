General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 86,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

