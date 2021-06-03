General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

