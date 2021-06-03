Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.40

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 75.17 ($0.98), with a volume of 497230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.93).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEMD. Barclays upped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.09. The company has a market capitalization of £103.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

