Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,662 shares of company stock worth $1,413,877. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

