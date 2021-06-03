Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 14.5% Higher This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $127,234.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00082129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01015466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.37 or 0.09325457 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

