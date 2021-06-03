Game Creek Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.7% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $80.01. 617,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.