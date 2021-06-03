Game Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,863. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.