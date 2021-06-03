Game Creek Capital LP Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up approximately 3.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 124,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 5,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,941. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

