Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after acquiring an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

