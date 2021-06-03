FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tosoh in a research note issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tosoh’s FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tosoh stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58. Tosoh has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.02.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

