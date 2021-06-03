FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ONB stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

