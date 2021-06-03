FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

