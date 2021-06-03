Futura Medical (LON:FUM) PT Raised to GBX 102

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:FUM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.60 ($0.62). 1,317,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,399. The firm has a market cap of £121.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.32. Futura Medical has a twelve month low of GBX 12.11 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Freeman bought 46,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

