Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives $212.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company.

FUTU opened at $144.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.16. Futu has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Futu by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

