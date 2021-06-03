Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 16,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

