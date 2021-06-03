Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 81,464 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FNKO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

