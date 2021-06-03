fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 5.1%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $27.06. Approximately 21,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,045,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Sib LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

