FTAC Olympus Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FTOC)

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,619 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of FTOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 13,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

