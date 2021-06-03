Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,276 shares of company stock worth $4,736,013. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

FCX opened at $43.34 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

